Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot, Chief Administration Officer and School Board President Jason Manola and Director of Homeland Security Anthony "Deano" Moran all agree: LDH's coronavirus case count should not dictate residents' compliance with the stay-at-home order by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

LDH's 14 reported cases of coronavirus in the parish are much lower than their estimations they said during a group interview on Wednesday, April 1.

"Don't focus on those numbers," Manola said. "Take all precautions."

The three parish officials gave a few reasons those numbers don't accurately reflect the number of infected people.

LDH's daily report is compiled using data sent in from entities- hospitals, long-term care facilities and testing centers- across the state. There isn't a definitive way to determine how up-to-date that data - like tests and cases by parish - is, Moran said.

For example, the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has confirmed three COVID-19 related deaths in the parish. But LDH reports only one death for the parish. Parish officials say they don't know where those deaths are being reported.

Positive cases, tests completed and deaths are reported based on the address on the person's drivers' license, which isn't always representative of where a person currently lives, Moran explained.

Further, many people who may be infected may not qualify for testing. Tests are only administered with a doctor's referral. And according to the CDC, a person should only call their medical provider if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop symptoms. But as many 25 percent of people infected with the novel coronavirus may not show symptoms, the CDC director warned today.

The LDH is doing the best job they can with the data they are provided, parish officials said, but focusing on those numbers won't help stop the spread. Only staying home and following the proper precautions will flatten the curve, they agreed.

"Until people really listen, this thing gets stretched out longer," Moran said.

Several parish officials meet daily with leaders from across Region 2, which includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana parishes. During these meetings they discuss problems and pool resources, Berthelot said.

Test kits are one of the most precious resources right now. Since West Baton Rouge does not have a hospital in the parish, it is much more difficult to get LDH to send test kits to a local site, Berthelot said.

LDH determines which facilities can become test sites and how many test kits each site receives.

"We have the facilities to do it but we can't get the test kits," Moran said. "This is not like setting up a sandbag location."

Allowing the Baton Rouge General Mid-City Campus to administer test kits allotted for West Baton Rouge and the rest of Region 2 makes the most sense, Berthelot said. Because the only alternative would be to set up a test site in the parish that could only administer 20 tests per day, Moran and Berthelot explained.

Monday, Our Lady of the Lake announced it opened a drive-thru novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site at its Livingston campus located at 5000 O'Donovan Blvd in Walker.

Today, the Ochsner Medical Complex in Iberville announced it will open a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic on Saturday.

"This is a strange animal for us," Moran said.

He calls the virus an "invisible attacker." The only way to fight it is to follow social distancing guidelines and the governor's stay-at-home order, they said.

All three officials say the worst has yet to hit Region 2, which is likely a week to 10 days behind Orleans Parish, which now reports 115 deaths according to LDH.

All three officials urge residents to follow the guidelines put forth by the CDC: