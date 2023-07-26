The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health is celebrating increased awareness of the revamped national 988 Lifeline, a confidential suicide prevention and crisis line. The 3-digit number made its one year anniversary on July 16, 2023. Over the past year since the 988 Lifeline rollout, call volume has increased by 11% statewide.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website says suicide ranks 11th for cause of death among Americans. The American Academy of Pediatrics website states an estimated 7-8% of adolescents attempt suicide annually and that suicide kills more Americans 10 - 24 years of age than any other medical illness.
"We are proud of the work we have done to increase awareness of the 988 Lifeline, which has been a valuable resource for Louisianans in crisis. The Lifeline offers hope and reassurance instantly with compassionate, professional intervention through calls, texts and chats, helping to reduce stigma and build a healthier Louisiana," said Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Secretary Stephen Russo.
The 988 crisis line is available 24-hours a day, all days of the year. As of July 2023, LDH said, “Louisiana has responded to an average of 224 texts and 157 chats per month since December 2022.”
The crisis line offers specialized support for Veterans, service members, Spanish speakers, LGBTQ+ youth, adolescents, deaf and hard of hearing populations.
The LDH was asked to clarify what efforts were taken to increase the in-state answer rate from 64% to highs of 91% over the past 12 months.
“What we did was we brought a second lifeline crisis center into routing to answer calls for Louisiana,” said Dr. Robyn Thomas, State Suicide Prevention Coordinator for LDH.
The second center provides service for area codes 318 and 337 in northern Louisiana which were not served previously. Louisiana area codes 985, 504 and 225, continue to be answered by the southeast Louisiana call center location.
