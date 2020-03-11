Transportation issues in the Louisiana legislature are nothing new to state Sen. Rick Ward III.
Now, the third-term Republican lawmaker – whose district includes Pointe Coupee Parish – will chair the committee that steers the wheel on road and bridge projects statewide.
Ward, R-Port Allen, will serve the next four years as chairman of the state Transportation, Highways & Public Works Committee for his next four years in office.
“I’m excited for it, something I’ve made a concentration in terms of what I do at the legislature because the district and not just the state has such a need, and I think that we’ve got a real opportunity to make some really important things happen,” he said.
Transportation-related bills are no stranger to Ward, who helped spearhead the $25 million project that will connect Interstate 10 to La. 1 at La. 415 in Port Allen. The move is designed to ease one of the worst areas of traffic congestion in Louisiana.
At the helm of the committee, Ward faces an obstacle every bit as imposing as traffic congestion. He and other committee members want to find ways the chip away at $14 billion backlog of projects on the work list for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The backlog will likely pose the biggest challenge for the committee members, at least in their first year.
“The biggest thing we have to do is to try to help the general public understand where we’re at in terms of why we lag behind so much in trying to get some of these projects done and move forward, change our approach and get them done,” Ward said.
An increase to the state gasoline tax – currently at 20 cents per gallons – ranks as the lowest in the southern region. It has remained at that rate since voters approved it in 1985.
“The problem we have on roads and bridges is that it’s the same amount we’ve gotten since 1986, but we’re fixing roads on 2020 prices.,” Ward said. “We need to get a little more creative with the money.”
The state diverted money from the settlement of the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizons Oil Spill to address the Interstate 10 connection, as well as other projects across the state.
This year’s non-fiscal session will likely pose a roadblock at any attempt to hike the tax, unless lawmakers address it in a special session.
A bill by then-State Rep. Steve Carter, R-Central, that would have allowed voters to decide on an increase in the tax fizzled in 2017 when the House refused to bring it to a vote.
Until the state can get more tax revenue in the coffers for highways, lawmakers will need to take a more creative approach to chipping away at the backlog.
“I think you’ll see an effort for more money spent on infrastructure and road projects, even if it means money being diverted from the general fund and into transportation,” Ward said. “Potentially, it’s a matter of people being more created and trying out the way to get the most out of the dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.