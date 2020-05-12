More than 58 percent of the COVID-19 deaths reported for West Baton Rouge Parish have been residents of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen - the only long-term adult care facility in the parish. Nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19, according to the CDC.
More than one-third of all coronavirus deaths in the United States have been nursing home residents or employees, the New York Times reports.
AARP Louisiana State Director, Denise Bottcher called long-term care facilities “ground zero in the fight against the coronavirus” in a letter penned to state officials asking for action on behalf of Louisiana’s nursing home population last week.
Understanding the numbers
Since March 23, 14 Legacy residents and four patients admitted to its COVID-19 Unit have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The facility accounts for 18 of the parish’s 31 reported COVID-19 deaths as of press time on Tuesday, May 12.
On April 16, the facility opened its COVID-19 Unit, which accepts patients from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital who are recovering and required to be isolated and patients receiving palliative care in the latter stages of their life and battle with COVID-19, according to site administrator Meagan Landry.
Those admitted may be residents of other parishes. But anyone who dies of COVID-19 in the care of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation is reported as a West Baton Rouge Parish and Legacy resident death.
People who live at Legacy and develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 move into the in-house unit, “but they are not all necessarily cases that were originally from West Baton Rouge,” Landry said. “And they didn’t all necessarily get [COVID-19] being residents here.”
To date, two patients transferred from OLOL to the COVID-19 unit who were not formerly Legacy residents have died. Their deaths were reported as West Baton Rouge and Legacy residents by LDH and the WBR Coroner’s Office. When a person is admitted into a long-term care facility, including the COVID-19 unit, a coroner’s report will list the facility as their residence, Chief Investigator for the WBR Coroner’s Office Yancy Guerin explained. The report does not specify details about the person’s former residence(s) or admission to the COVID-19 unit.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports coronavirus cases in 195 of the 279 licensed and certified nursing homes in the state. As of May 12, LDH reports that 828 nursing home residents in Louisiana have died of COVID-19, or about 37 percent of the state’s reported COVID-19 deaths. There are 4,087 cases of coronavirus among residents of nursing homes and “other adult residential facilities,” LDH said in the Health Update distributed Thursday, May 12.
The number of facilities in Louisiana operating COVID-19 units is unknown at this time.
Inside the Unit
Legacy’s COVID-19 Unit is a separate hall within the 125-bed nursing home on North 15th street in Port Allen.
The goal is to alleviate local hospitals of the burden of care for patients who are recovering and those in need of palliative care.
In some cases, it can take a person 30 days to test negative for COVID-19 twice, a CDC guideline for release from isolation after infection, Landry explained. By opening a COVID-19 unit at Legacy, OLOL can keep beds open for those in need of more critical care.
“We are trying to serve the community and the people around us to allow the people who need acute care to get it - our job, a lot of times, but especially right now is very emotional. It’s mentally challenging and exhausting as well,” Landry said.
The COVID-19 Unit is equipped with separate medical carts, cleaning crew, linens and supplies, Landry said. Legacy’s nurses and certified nurse assistants (CNA) care for the patients - taking temperatures three times a day, administering medicine and routinely checking symptoms. They wear extra personal protective equipment (PPE) and have increased the number of times they perform disinfecting protocol. There are no more meal trays - the cafeteria serves meals on disposable trays and silverware, which staff members deliver to residents in their rooms.
The hand sanitizer stations have been lowered across the facility, making them accessible to residents who use wheelchairs.
Employees work in shifts around the clock, with a licensed nurse assigned to each. Legacy has not hired additional staff and relies on those already employed to care for patients in the COVID-19 unit and tend to the typical, day-to-day responsibilities for the remainder of the facility and its residents, according to Landry.
“They really are doing a heroes’ job,” Landry said.
In the rest of the facility, Landry said that residents are encouraged to isolate and social distance when they come out of their room. Legacy and its staff are following guidelines provided for nursing homes by the CDC, which include regular temperature checks of residents, increased disinfection protocol and a ban on visitors.
