Today, the Louisiana Department of Health added Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation to its list of the 28 long-term care facilities with identified COVID-19 clusters in the state.
A cluster is defined as two or more cases that appear to be connected.
Last weekend, a 73-year-old Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation resident died of COVID-19. The nursing home began taking coronavirus precautionary measures on March 5, according to Myles Holyfield of Legacy Management Group.
On Friday, Holyfield reported there were no additional cases of coronavirus among the staff or residents of the facility.
"Today, we have had one resident and now have one employee to test positive," Holyfield said Monday.
The employee has not worked in the facility since March 18, when the reported coronavirus symptoms.
"We have had not other residents or staff identified as being symptomatic at this time," Holyfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.