The West Baton Rouge Parish Council unanimously voted Thursday night to hire Assistant District Attorney for the 18th JDC Kristen Canezaro as the governing body’s special legal counsel.
Eighteenth JDC District Attorney Tony Clayton wrote a recommendation to the council to bring on Canezaro as special legal counsel to work with the council as well as parish attorney Lou Delahaye on any possible litigation the council could face.
The parish’s population growth, as well as industrial expansion were some of the reasons Clayton said it would be best to bring in special legal counsel.
“I’ll you that West Baton Rouge Parish may be small geographically, but you’re powerful as it relates to legal matters,” Clayton told the council. “By having two lawyers here, although you might frown upon it in the beginning, you have some of the most major litigation. Under the leadership of your president, you have tackled it. Under your leadership you have done well with it. You will have more.
“You have Lou Delahaye and his institutional knowledge,” he added. “This (Canezaro) is one of my youngest prosecutors. She is tough and she is good. It would fend off a bunch of these plaintiffs who want to file suit against you. We’re ready for them.”
Canezaro works out of Pointe Coupee Parish in charge of felonies, according to the 18th JDC website.
“I want to thank the council for allowing me to serve West Baton Rouge Parish,” she said. “I know that West Baton Rouge is in your good hands and I’m just here to help serve hand in hand.”
Tax Renewal
West Baton Rouge Parish Interim Superintendent David Corona spoke to the parish council Thursday about the upcoming vote on the property tax renewal.
In 2021, the tax revenue contributed $8.5 million to the general fund.
The revenue from the property tax is approximately 20 percent of the school district’s general fund.
The property tax has been around since 1960 and must be renewed every 10 years.
The property tax renewal was on the ballot in March when less than 2,000 voters went to the polls. The renewal failed by one vote, 974 to 973.
The tax renewal supports some of the district’s basic needs such as salaries and benefits, school resource officers, maintenance, utilities, and educational technology.
“You don’t get good school districts by not taxing the people,” said councilman Chris Kershaw. “I know it costs money. I know money is tight as it could be. The last time that this ran, I endorsed this school tax and I’m endorsing it again. I tell anybody who’d listen to me. It’d be nice to endorse this school tax. We need it and have had it for many many years, and it’d be hard to cut this many teachers out of our budget. I would not want to be on that school board that’d have to make those tough decisions. “
Corona listed a number of local school districts along with each district’s current milage rate.
WBR’s mileage rate from 2022 was middle of the pack compared to a few surrounding parishes. East Baton Rouge’s was 41.25 on the lower end, while Iberville Parish (57.83), Central Community Schools (60.08), Zachary (67.2) and St. John Parish (78.72) were all more than West Baton Rouge.
Councilman Alan Crowe said he supports the schools in the parish but said he thinks the taxpayers would like to see the school district’s plan for improving in all areas.
“I’m all about the schools in West Baton Rouge Parish but I am a citizen of West Baton Rouge Parish and represent the taxpayers in West Baton Rouge Parish,” Crowe said. “I’m not making a statement of whether I support it or not support it.
“You want to compare it to the surrounding areas. The surrounding areas that are paying more, school systems are superior to our school system,” Crowe said to Corona. “They’re rated higher. If we’re going to support this tax, what I would like to see is the improvement of our school system in academics, in some programs for the older children as for as teaching technical in school. We as taxpayers, I would like to see results for the additional money that you’re receiving. To see what the plan is and how the money’s being spent. I think that’s what the taxpayer in West Baton Rouge parish is owed to be able to approve this.”
Council Chairman Cary Denstel said he supports the tax because a thriving school system is pivotal in any community.
“I supported this last time. I support it again,” he said. “I really want this to pass because the key thing you said was ‘the key to your community is a good or above average school system.’ We know that y’all have been working to do that and you need to continue to do that, and you will with this tax.”
Early voting for the Nov. 8 congressional/open primary election begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 and ends Tuesday, Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, October 26).
