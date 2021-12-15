WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Richard Burr (R-NC) and U.S. Representatives Bob Latta (R-OH-05) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09) today introduced the Halt Lethal Trafficking (HALT) Fentanyl Act. This legislation makes permanent the temporary classification of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs as Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). With fentanyl overdoses at an all-time high, making up 64 percent of total U.S. overdose deaths, its current Schedule I classification is set to expire February 18th, 2022. Cassidy delivered a speech on combatting illegal opioids earlier today on the U.S. Senate Floor.
The legislation also removes barriers that impede the ability of researchers to conduct studies on these substances and allows for exemptions if such research provides evidence that it would be beneficial for specific analogs to be classified differently than Schedule I, such as for medical purposes.
“Chinese fentanyl is fueling the overdose epidemic, flooding through our southern border with the help of the drug cartels.” said Dr. Cassidy. “Fentanyl is now the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States. To ensure law enforcement has the tools to combat this trend, we cannot let this Schedule I classification lapse.”
“The opioid epidemic continues to touch every state and every community,” said Senator Burr. “Unfortunately during the pandemic, we’ve seen a staggering increase in drug overdose deaths, primarily caused by extremely potent and deadly fentanyl related substances. One way we can help to curb the influx of fentanyl on the illicit drug market is to deter producers in China and traffickers from Mexico from favoring these lethal products. This legislation will do just that by classifying fentanyl related substances as Schedule I, enabling law enforcement to prosecute distribution and supply chains and keeping American communities safe from this deadly drug.”
“Fentanyl and its analogues are fuels that stoke the fire of the opioid crisis devastating families across the country,” said Representative Griffith.
