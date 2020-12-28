The West Baton Rouge Library Control Board and School Board are in talks to establish a new satellite facility near the Caneview K-8 School with construction planning expected to start in 2021.
The Library Board reached out to the WBR School Board in August to discuss the possibility of building the new facility on land owned by the School Board near the newly constructed Caneview K-8 School in Erwinville. If the two boards can come to an agreement, the Library Board will be allowed to lease the land for free.
Library Control Board President Joanne Bourgeois, Vice President Scarlett Callicoatte, and Director Tamie Martin appeared in front of Parish Council at the Dec. 10 meeting to gain approval for the decision to expand.
“[The expansion] is important because of the exponential growth in West Baton Rouge [and] because of barriers to access,” Martin said. “A lot of people can’t even get to the library on the North side when they have the time simply due to traffic.”
The Council approved the decision 8-1, with the lone dissenting vote coming from Councilman Caleb Kleinpeter. Spectators in the hallway greeted the Board members with applause following the hearing and vote.
The Library Board has long had its sights on expansion and originally planned to start the process in 2016, but was stonewalled due to extraordinarily high contractor rates following record flooding that year. The time for expansion has come again, Martin said.
“Even though the library could have funded the expansion in 2016 they felt it would be more savvy to wait until prices had normalized,” Martin said. “After polling local constituents and taking traffic and population studies, my view is we don’t need to expand [the current facility], we need to be in a different location.”
While the Board is currently focused on the Northern part of the parish, they have not forgotten about the South end. The Board is currently looking into plans to establish a satellite office South of the Intracoastal Canal to serve residents of Brusly and Addis.
Martin hopes to have a cooperative endeavor with the School Board signed by the first quarter of 2021 and open the project to bids by midyear. If all goes according to plan, the project will begin construction by the third or fourth quarter of 2021.
Parish Councilman Carey Denstel, who currently serves on the Library Control Board, supports the decision.
“They’ve done their due diligence to save up for these types of projects,” Denstel said of the expansion.
