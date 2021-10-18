A Louisiana state corrections lieutenant has found himself on the other side of the law.
According to Department of Corrections, Lieutenant Juan Harris, 49, of Baton Rouge has been accused of inappropriately using pepper spray on an inmate. Harris was arrested Oct. 8 on a charge of aggravated battery.
The investigators of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found that Harris violated the department policy and the law by failing to utilize the proper protocol when using the “chemical agent” in August.
The “chemical agent” was pepper spray, according to Department of Correction spokesperson Ken Pastorick.
Harris has been an employee at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana since October 3, 2011, according to records. This is also where the incident took place.
According to the records, once the prison was notified of the incident, they immediately began an internal investigation, and turned their findings over to the Iberville Sheriff’s Office who continued the investigation.
Harris has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the allegations.
According to the mission statement of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center (EHCC), they are to “provide a controlled correctional environment in a professional manner so as to protect the safety of the general public, the surrounding community, the staff, and imprisoned people. Each person in prison will be provided basic services relating to adequate food, clothing, healthcare, and shelter. EHCC provides an assortment of assessment, diagnostic, work, educational, self-help, discipline, medical, mental health, and social programs in an environment that fosters respect for both imprisoned people and personnel. Imprisoned people are also provided an opportunity to make restitution and to participate in reentry initiatives as a mechanism to compensate individuals and communities harmed by crime.”
