A lieutenant with the Port Allen Police Department is required to take online training after a second accidental firing of his weapon while cleaning it, according to the Port Allen Police Department.
Police Chief Esdron Brown gave Lt. Alaric Celestaine a verbal warning after he accidentally fired his weapon inside of his Baton Rouge apartment on April 24, 2018, according to records. Less than a year later, on March 29, 2019, his service weapon went off again in his apartment while breaking it down to clean it. Celestaine blamed the second incident on fatigue.
An investigation by WBRZ found Celestaine shot a dog in an off-duty incident in Baton Rouge last year. On January 17, 2018, the officer shot a dog after it approached him, Detective Kendra Wisham said. The weapon used was a personal firearm.
According to WBRZ, the dog survived after several surgeries. Celestaine blamed a prior bite for the knee-jerk reaction, a witness to the shooting told WBR.
Following the March 29 accidental discharge of his weapon, Brown ordered the lieutenant to take online training. The PAPD recently completed annual firearms requalifications, which he has passed each, Wisham said.
Celestaine has been a member of the PAPD for approximately five years.
The revelation comes on the heels of the Justice for Fatrell Organization again claiming the Port Allen Police Department lacks proper training for officers during the May 1 City Council Committee meeting. The organization will present a plan for a Community Oversight Board at the Wednesday, May 8 City Council meeting. The board would independently investigate incidents like Lt. Celestaine's accidental discharges, and give recommendations to the PAPD regarding officer misconduct and civil complaints.
