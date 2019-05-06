Lit Pizza announced Monday, April 6 it will open a new location in Brusly next to Walk-On's in the former Caffe Maison building.
The signature blast fired pizza shop is expected to open in the fall of 2019, according to the announcement. The location will be the first Lit Pizza on the West Side.
The company has two locations in Baton Rouge, one near the LSU campus and one on Bluebonnet Blvd. There are also locations in Gonzales and Zachary.
