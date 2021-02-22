The American Legion McKinley Bourg Post 160 held a Flag Retirement Ceremony in conjunction with American Legion Post 106 of White Castle, Post 167 of Plaquemine and Addis VFW post 3785 on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Myhand Park Fire Station at 8202 Laws Road.
The American Legion retired several American flags, ensuring proper respect for the Flag of the United States and to providing for the disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner. Military etiquette dictates that all worn flags be burned in a “retirement ceremony” and that the ashes be gathered up and buried.
