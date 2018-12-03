Twisted Oak Boutique celebrated one year of business on Saturday, Dec. 1. The "tween boutique" marked the special day with a hot chocolate bar, sales and tons of fun.
Brusly native Heidi Berthelot owns Twisted Oak. She opened the boutique in December of 2017, with inspiration from her two daughters, twelve-year-old Avery and eight-year-old Aubrey.
“I am so grateful for every single customer who has helped make my dream a reality and cannot wait to see what the future holds,” Berthelot said.
Twisted Oak specializes in clothing, shoes and accessories for tweens. Berthelot's goal is to provide the latest trends and cutest accessories without ever having to cross the bridge, she said.
Twisted Oak will celebrate its actual first birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.