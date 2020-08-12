The Small Business Council, an affiliate of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, donated 2,500 masks to West Baton Rouge Parish Schools following their Buy a Mask, Give a Mask Program.
Local business owners sold masks with "Local" logos on them and donated 10 masks for each one sold. The result was a donation of 1,000 child-sized masks, 1,000 adult-sized masks and 500 disposable masks for West Baton Rouge Schools to distribute as they are needed.
