West Baton Rouge Schools passed out 900 meals at three campuses on Friday after a four-day hiatus due to a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and volunteers.
Local restaurants rallied behind the efforts of the school system to provide meals to students while the stay-at-home order is in effect.
The chefs at Bergeron’s Cajun Meats, Court Street Cafe and Walk-Ons are bringing their experience to the kitchens at Caneview K-8, Port Allen Middle and Brusly High, respectively.The program depends on volunteers, its partnership with local restaurants and one cafeteria staff member from every school in the parish.
The meal service cannot depend on cafeteria staff from the schools, because under the stay-at-home order, they cannot be required to come to work, Superintendent Wes Watts explained. Further, many of them care for elderly family members or are considered high-risk themselves.
Business owners call the partnership a solution that’s a win for everyone and a blessing.
“The kids win–they still get fed. The parents win–they can get hot meals every day and I’m able to fully employ my staff,” Court Street Cafe owner Jason Hammack said. “Everybody wins.”
Bergeron’s and Court Street Cafe owners said they have lost about half of their business since Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all restaurants to pivot to drive-thru and curbside service only on March 16. And when sales go down, so does the budget for payroll, Bergeron’s owner and Parish Councilman Craig “Moonie” Bergeron said. The call to participate came as Bergeron began staggering employees’ hours to avoid layoffs.
The opportunity to put four qualified employees in a kitchen serving children is a blessing he said.
The partnership provides everyone with a sense of routine during a time when normal is being redefined daily.
“Being able to keep employees at normal income levels right now is huge,” Hammack said.
Meals ran out at Caneview K-8 on Friday, but that’s a problem that will be corrected for service on Monday, Watts said.
Meals are available for families to pick up Monday through Friday at Caneview K-8, Port Allen Middle and Brusly High from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A student 18-years-old or younger is required to be present upon meal pick-up.
