himself on the other side of the law. Officer Ronald Monroe, Jr., 25, was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment while armed and domestic abuse.
Monore is a current police officer with the Port Allen Police Department, but was arrested by Addis police Wednesday night. Also, he is a former deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe is under administrative leave with no pay. No other details about his arrest were available.
