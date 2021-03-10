The National Corn Growers Association named Donald Schexnayder of Port Allen third in the state in the National Corn Yield Contest with more than 233 bushels produced per acre.
Donald Schexnayder was one of 506 state winners nationwide. The 2020 contest participation included 7,844 entries from 48 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 12 states.
The National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.
“In hindsight, 2020 looked much different for all of us. For farmers, the year brought unique challenges, true tests of their determination, grit and ability to persevere. As always, America’s farm families did not waiver in optimism or commitment. That dedication, along with eyes holding the future steadily in their gaze, allowed farmers to find abundance, opportunity and success in an unforeseeable time,” NCGA President John Linder, a corn grower from Edison, Ohio, said.
Although the past year posed numerous tests for all sectors of the American public, farmers continued to drive agricultural production in the face of incredible obstacles. The average yield among national winners was more than 346 bushels per acre – greater than the projected 2020 U.S. average of 175 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers overall production categories topped out at more than 476 bushels per acre.
“Farmers relied upon an innovative nature and ability to adapt practices while adopting technologies,” Linder said. “They did more with less. They planned for the future, focusing on both environmental and economic sustainability. Drawing from knowledge rooted in tradition while exploring ever-evolving choices, farmers used the best of both old and new to provide food, feed and fiber for the world.”
