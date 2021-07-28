Allison Crochet spoke to the Rotary Club of West Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 27 to share her efforts of community outreach in the area of personal health management. The owner of Corelogix fitness studio is currently entered in the Ms. Health and Fitness Competition to be featured in the global publication. If selected, she will be chosen to present on her specific ideas surrounding health and fitness. Crochet is currently in the top 64 competitors out of 52,000 entries.
Crochet is a registered nurse who has lived in LA for 24 years. She found a passion for leadership young as a cheerleader. She strived to be the captain, she wanted to help her peers conquer moves and cheers. For eight years she taught and trained out of her home, often teaching movements and workouts in her driveway and along her street in Addis until she opened the Corelogix studio in May 2017.
Corelogix studio offers different workout classes that focus on the core of the body. Core, Barre, functional training, and yoga are among some of the studio’s classes.
Allison Crochet found that while she was passionate about working out, she really connected with each patron as someone with a unique journey, “understanding each individual and why they’re there.” Crochet focused on prepping her customers for success by teaching them the fundamental movements first, one on one, to build confidence to get through that first class. “I want to help that person to be better, I want that person to meet their goals.”
Since its opening, Corelogix has expanded from offering fitness classes and training to at least two other initiatives. Corelogix nutrition is operating within the studio and offers natural products made with greens, probiotics, and protein to use for pre and post workouts. Corelogix Wellness works as a corporate initiative to promote a healthy workforce. Crochet says Corelogix Wellness was “developed to reach out more to West Baton Rouge.”
Daily votes and/or donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation can be made to promote Crochet to succeed in moving on to the finals. Voting ends at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29, when the competition will be narrowed down to eight finalists. The Top winner will be announced Aug. 5.
Visit here to vote: https://mshealthandfitness.com/2021/allison-cr
(0) comments
