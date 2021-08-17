Brusly High School teacher Kristi Gregoire was selected with only 48 other educators in the nation for the 2021-2022 Global Learning Fellowship through the NEA Foundation. Gregoire has been in education for 13 years. Since 2019, her classes include mostly seniors and focus on Business English and Entrepreneurship.
The Fellowship will be ongoing throughout 2022 and include webinars with all 49 of the program’s educators. In July 2022, all will travel to South Africa to collaborate with teachers there and create lesson plans to institute the importance of Global Citizenship. Together, they will also co-write a book on the subject.
When the seasoned educator was asked how this program will help her students Gregoire replied, “To help our student think not only of being a citizen of Brusly, Louisiana or the United States; but to consider themselves a global citizen.”
She also feels now is the perfect time to focus on global citizenship, “Especially during COVID it’s important to have them [students] think on that level because we are all fighting one enemy right now. COVID knows no boundaries.”
The NEA Foundation gives preference to educators who have taught for more than five years and who have traveled outside of the United States.
Mrs. Gregoire examines ethics and social responsibility with her students, studying supply chains and company policies. Instead of students considering if they want a product, discussions lead them to examine if they want to support the business with their dollar. Sometimes child labor for some parts of production is revealed to classes, other times, company’s initiatives to recycle or be more environmentally conscious arise.
Public speaking support, resume and cover letter writing are also taught in her classroom. These real world skills coupled with job shadowing in nearby plants, hospitals and other businesses help prepare students for success.
Gregoire has travelled alone outside of the country. Her destination to Cancún included a struggle with her reservation at a rental car company. When she arrived, the language barrier between her and the attendant was impossible to bridge until a bilingual American stepped in.
“You understand and appreciate diversity when you are outside of your own comfort zone,” Gregoire said.
However, when she traveled to Havana, Cuba in 2017, she was shocked by the lives of people she interacted with. Her driver told her he used to be a doctor, but that he made more money driving his cab. In private homes, indoor washing machines and dryers were a luxury. Now, she’s read about the Cuban food shortage affecting people there.
Greigore concluded, “Those experiences give me a greater appreciation for our life here [in America].”
Not only is this a great achievement and opportunity to bring more focus to global citizenship to the classroom, but it is the second time a Brusly High School teacher has earned a spot. Mrs. Kimberly Eckert had been previously selected for this honor in 2018-2019.
