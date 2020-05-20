Capitol Seafood, owned by Port Allen resident David Le, donated more than 100 lunch plates to Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen, Acadian Ambulance and local first responders on Tuesday, May 19.
Local food truck donates lunch to Legacy Nursing, first responders
