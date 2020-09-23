After months of uncertainty surrounding in-person music lessons, the West Baton Rouge Museum and Rockin Mozart School of Music kicked off the Blues After School program on Friday, Sept. 11.
The two-hour music program is a unique partnership of music educators from Rockin’ Mozart Academy, museum staff and special guests who share the rich culture and tradition of Blues music.
The first hour focuses on instrument instruction, followed by an hour-long presentation by museum staff and special guests.
“We cover [Blues] related culture, history, and industry best practices,” WBRM Director of Programs and Partnerships Jeannie Luckett said.
Occasionally, the group jams with professional Blues artists and holds public performances.
The launch of this year’s Blues After School program lingered in uncertainty for months amid the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
When schools and many businesses closed their doors at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Rockin Mozart School of Music owner Dr. Michael Berthelot and his staff vowed to keep rocking in the name of normalcy.
Music lessons had to go virtual overnight and without the luxury of a team meeting to iron out potential issues.
“Everybody was learning on the fly,” Berthelot said.
Teachers hooked up modified phone-holders to their instruments and watched, for the first time, as students practiced from home. With school and most events canceled, the teachers wanted to make sure at least one part of regular life stayed in place.
Everything about Rockin’ Mozart’s business model has changed. Teachers are now commission-based, which encourages them to focus on student growth and developing relationships.
“We’re keeping all of it,” Berthelot said. “It makes us better.”
The transition was painful at first, Berthelot admitted. About 20% of students at Rockin’ Mozart’s locations in Port Allen, Plaquemine and Donaldsonville decided not to return. Some teachers followed suit. Berthelot didn’t focus on the loss long - 80% is a passing grade, especially amid a pandemic.
“We are a place that has held it together through the whole thing,” Berthelot said.
The doors reopened on May 15, with about 10% of students still attending virtual-only classes. As students come in for lessons, teachers greet them with a warm welcome and a hand sanitizer bottle.
In July, Rockin’ Mozart held its second annual summer recital in true pandemic style with small groups of students performing while family, friends and fellow students watched on Facebook Live.
As school cranked back up in August, the museum and Rockin’ Mozart staff were hopeful the Blues After School program would continue “as normal.”
On Friday, Sept. 11, students, music teachers and museum staff gathered in the museum’s juke joint and got to jamming. The after school program is open to West Baton Rouge Parish middle schoolers and is hosted by the museum once a week from September through April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.