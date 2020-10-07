Two West Baton Rouge PE teachers were named state teachers of the year by the Louisiana Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (LAHPERD).
LAHPERD named Stephanie Bourque, a PE teacher at Lukeville Elementary, the Louisiana Elementary PE Teacher of the Year and Angela Hebert, an adaptive PE teacher for the district, the Louisiana Adaptive PE Teacher of the Year.
Hebert works alongside PE teachers and physical therapists to provide high-quality adaptive PE for students in five West Baton Rouge schools. She has worked as an educator for 20 years, and nine of those have been as an adaptive PE teacher.
Bourque is in her 12th year of teaching and 5th as a PE teacher. She enjoys providing cross-curricular education for elementary students in PE by combining math, history and science lessons with exercise and games.
The two have written over $100,000 in grants to promote student wellness, including water bottle filling stations, playground equipment and breakfast for students.
Lukeville Elementary Principal Kelley Stein called the honor “well deserved” for both teachers.
“We are very humbled and honored,” Hebert said.
