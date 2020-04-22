Justin Honore, a photographer from Maringouin, captured photos of a pair of bald eagles that have called Port Allen home for years, living in a massive nest along the levee.
The couple have had offspring, which typically hatch around February.
This year, Honore photographed two babies in the nest.
The birds of prey are among the few in the animal kingdom that mate for life.
In the early 1970s, there were only five to seven active nests in the state due to devastation from the now-banned pesticide DDT. Their population has rebounded significantly, especially in southeast Louisiana. The bald eagle was removed from federal listing under the Endangered Species Act in 2007, but they remain federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
