Whitehead Blvd. Benches

The city is installing benches and light poles along the Whitehead Blvd. walking trail this week. The seven benches, seven light poles and installation costs were covered by a $40,000 grant from the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau. The walking trail was funded in part by a grant from the state.
Cohn Park bathroom

Construction is underway on a bathroom facility at Cohn Park on 14th Street in Port Allen. The project is one of two bathroom facilities for local parks included in the city’s 2019-2020 budget. The second bathroom will be at Centennial Park across from City Hall. 

