Coronavirus is creating a ‘new normal’ for many aspects of life and now, it is bringing a new way for local restaurants to reach more customers. Waitr is now in West Baton Rouge and Plaquemine.
The popular food delivery app began delivering in Port Allen, Brusly, Addis and Plaquemine on Wednesday, April 29 with more than a dozen local eateries jumping on board.
Cou-Yons owner Paul Mladenka said he’s been “looking forward to delivery being an option for a long time” and so have residents.
Stephanie Mayeux has signed on as one of the first Waitr drivers dedicated to this side of the river. She’s a Baton Rouge native who recently moved to Plaquemine to be close to family. She’s delivered for Waitr in Baton Rouge for about a month and is excited to deliver a bit closer to home.
“It’s exciting to be able to serve people, especially right now,” Mayeaux said.
Mladenka and Burger Me owner Jessica Al Refay both said they are excited to begin using Waitr as well. Both expect the delivery service to increase spending, especially by visitors staying in hotel rooms.
Delivery services have flocked to surrounding parishes with larger populations and metropolitan areas, but have come and gone on the West Side because few are willing to cross the bridge.
Burger Me already offers delivery - a team of three, including Al Refay, typically deliver between 40 and 60 lunches, but sometimes as many as 80.
Waitr will help handle the ordering and delivery logistics for restaurants, freeing up employees to work in other areas.
“They can do what they do and let us do what we do,” Mayeaux said excitedly.“They just need to get the orders up and we’ll get them out.”
While both owners look forward to the potential increase in business Waitr will provide, they miss seeing people in their dining room.
“You know how we are,” Mladenka said. “We like to talk and visit and say thank you and interact with our customers. That’s the heart of the restaurant business.”
Al Refay said talking to customers is her favorite part of restaurant ownership and dine-in orders are about 40 percent of the business.
“We’re ready for it to get back to normal and we miss our dine-in customers,” Al Refay said. “I miss talking to my customers the most.”
The restaurant business is at least another two weeks from returning to any sort of operation as usual since Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the stay home order to May 15.
Offering online ordering for pick-up, traditional call-in pick-up and regular drive-thru all at once has been “a major adjustment to our business” Mladenka said. Two drive-thrus in one parking lot led to some back-ups the first couple of days but now everyone is getting in the swing of doing things the socially distant way. While regular restaurant service is chugging right along, their catering business has taken a serious blow. Their industrial customers are shut down or working reduced shifts and there are no big events in need of pans of food.
“That’s a big part of catering in West Baton Rouge Parish for all of us that do it,” Mladenka said.
The lack of catering isn’t the only problem coronavirus has caused for local restaurants. The closure of the dining room increased the number of employees necessary to keep things running smoothly with answering the phones, packaging orders and getting them to cars.
“Our kitchen is used to high volume but this is totally different,” he said.
And while the need for employees increased, closures of childcare facilities limited several employees’ availability. Yet for the CouYons food truck permanently parked at LSU, the campus closure meant a kitchen closure - until the Mladenka brothers had another idea - get the truck out in neighborhoods and get some folks fed.
“We’ve been in business for 20 years, it’s been interesting since day one and it still is,” Mladenka said.
While it isn’t business as usual, and there’s no telling how long it will be before diners are back in the restaurant asking for refills, both West Side businesses have gotten overwhelming support for customers.
“Thank goodness for our customers,” Mladenka said. “If they keep coming we’ll keep cooking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.