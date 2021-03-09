ExxonMobil employee volunteers welcomed 130 middle-school girls from 13 schools on Friday, March 5, in East and West Baton Rouge Parish for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, a program designed to inspire female students to consider careers in engineering.
Brusly High School participated in the program, with Shannon Donnelly and Lana Hussein of ExxonMobil leading hands-on activities with students.
“We’re pleased to continue this annual event during a school year of significant challenges which has required students to be resilient and build their problem-solving skills,” ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant Manager Angela Zeringue said. “As we see our world take on a global pandemic, our scientists, health professionals, technicians and engineers are developing solutions to meet the world’s needs and these girls will be among those helping us overcome challenges of the future.”
A panel of ExxonMobil employees virtually answered participants’ questions while volunteers at each school led students through a hands-on, interactive experiment. Students learned how creativity and ingenuity can be used in the classroom and how knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math subjects can lead to rewarding engineering careers.
According to the Society of Women Engineers, women account for only 13 percent of the engineering practice - a number the program hopes to increase. More than 16,000 students across the U.S. have participated in ExxonMobil’s Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day events since the program’s inception in 2003.
