In statewide elections, voters in West Baton Rouge Parish will make choices in races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and for four other state-level posts in the Oct. 12 primary.
A runoff, if necessary, will be held on Nov. 16.
Information obtained from the La. Secretary of State’s Office indicate nine candidates qualified to run for governor this week, including current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
The incumbent will be challenged by men from across the state, from New Orleans to Natchitoches and from Ponchatoula to Rayne.
Edwards, who provided the Governor’s Mansion as his Baton Rouge address, faces two other Baton Rougeans, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone, who are both Republicans, as well as three other Republicans—Patrick J. Doguet of Rayne, Patrick “Live Wire” Landry of New Orleans and Manuel Russell Leach of Natchitoches.
There are two other Democrats also running against the governor, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler of Hammond and M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza of Ponchatoula, and an Independent, Gary Landrieu of Metairie.
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican, is being challenged for his seat by two Democrats, Willie Jones of New Orleans and Rao M. Uppu of Prairieville.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the incumbent and a Baton Rouge Republican, faces opposition from three candidates, Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Clinton Democrat, and Republicans Thomas J. Kennedy III of Metairie and Amanda Jennings Smith of Bastrop.
In the race for attorney general, incumbent Jeff Landry, a Republican who lives in Broussard, will take on Ike Jackson Jr. of Plaquemine.
The incumbent state treasurer, John Shroder, a Republican from Baton Rouge, will face two opponents, Democrat Derrick Edwards from Harvey and Teresa Kenny of New Orleans, who declared no party affiliation when she qualified.
Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, a Republican from Covington who has served in his post since 2008, will have to gather more votes than four candidates vying to unseat him in the upcoming election.
Running against Strain for the position are Marguerite Green, a Democrat living in New Orleans, Charlie Greer, a Democrat from Natchez, La., Peter Williams, a Democrat and a resident of Baton Rouge, and Republican Bradley Zaunbrecher of Egan.
Incumbent Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon, a Republican from Metairie, has only one opponent to his quest for another term in office, Baton Rouge Republican Tim Temple.
