Resting in the hands of our local community members is the future of our valuable natural resources and the decisions that are made to conserve, enhance and sustain the integrity of soil, water and air quality in throughout Louisiana. Conservation of our resources can not be achieved by one group, government agency or the individual – it takes cooperative conservation.
Cooperative conservation starts first with the active involvement of the individual community member who helps to identify the resource needs of the community. Community involvement helps local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) assess and prioritize resource concerns on a community level. Local natural resource priorities help direct technical and financial assistance decisions that NRCS and SWCD make throughout the year.
Locally led conservation efforts are successful with the help from our residents. Please, become involved in locally led conservation. A Locally Led Conservation Survey is available to be filled out online until February 28, 2021. Survey Link: tiny.cc/UpperDeltaSurvey
You may pick up a physical copy of the survey at the New Roads Field Office, 377 Major Parkway, New Roads, LA 70760. By completing the Locally Led Conservation survey you will be able to voice concerns, provide comments and help to identify conservation issues. Help our community make sound conservation decisions – become an active part of locally led conservation and cooperative conservation efforts.
For more information on the Locally Led Conservation Survey, you may contact your local NRCS and SWCD Field Office in Addis at (225) 687-2184 Ext. 3.
