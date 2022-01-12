NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Supreme Court Clerk of Court John Tarlton Olivier, who in early 2021 announced his retirement, exited the magnificent Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero, Jr. Courthouse at 400 Royal Street for the last time as Clerk of Court on December 31, 2021. He served the Louisiana Supreme Court for 36 years, including 25 years and 9 months as Clerk of Court. Olivier has the distinction of being the longest serving Clerk of Court in the history of the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Olivier received his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University New Orleans in 1976 and his juris doctor degree in 1979 from Loyola University New Orleans, College of Law. He entered the private practice of law with the firm of Olivier & Brinkhaus in 1979, and served as Secretary-Treasurer of the St. Landry Parish Bar Association and of the Sertoma International-Sunset Area Sertoma. In 1982 he worked for the Board of Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans, and served as Dredging Committee Chairman of the Marine Safety Society. He served on the Vocational Tech Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, New Orleans and the River Region; was appointed by the Mayor to the Anti-Truancy Committee for the City of New Orleans and the Orleans Parish School Board, and served as a member of the Metropolitan Area Committee and on the Forum Selection Committee.
In 1985, Olivier was appointed Louisiana Supreme Court Deputy Clerk of Court. Eleven years later, he was sworn in as Clerk of Court on March 1, 1996. Known as “John T.” to friends and family, Olivier and his office oversaw all filings submitted to the Louisiana Supreme Court, coordinated the scheduling of dockets, maintained the Court’s calendar, and managed the Supreme Court’s non-judicial operations. Olivier was an integral part of the Court’s e-filing initiative, which allows attorneys to submit filings to the Supreme Court electronically and access briefs. In 1986, Olivier was tasked to coordinate the painstaking effort of obtaining funding for and renovating the severely deteriorated former home of the Louisiana Supreme Court on Royal Street, to which the Court returned in 2004.
Olivier graduated from the National Center for State Courts’ Institute for Court Management and was recognized as a Fellow of the Institute during ceremonies at the United States Supreme Court in 1991, presided over by Chief Justice Warren Burger, Retired. asked what he plans to do once retired, Olivier responded, “I plan to pursue my passion for sailing and spending time with my friends, family, and especially my grandchildren. However, I’ll always be near as a resource, just call, I will always pick up to answer.”
