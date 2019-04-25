Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.