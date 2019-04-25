Addis residents Tom and Mary Acosta will receive apprentice awards for service beyond the call of duty at “The Cathedral Evening” on May 4.
A former bishop of Baton Rouge, a local philanthropist, and several ministry volunteers will be honored for their service to the local community during the Mass and gala dinner at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge.
Bishop Emeritus Robert W. Muench, the fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, will receive the “St. Joseph Apprentice Award” from the cathedral community.The fifth bishop of Baton Rouge, Muench led as the diocese’s chief shepherd in 2002-2018.
Also set to receive apprentice awards for service above and beyond the call of duty are:
Sheila Juneau, the cathedral parish’s former director of administration for 21 years.
Dorothy Hall, a longtime parishioner and member of the parish’s Development Group and the Ladies of the Cathedral, always lending a helping hand to planning and supporting many events and projects on Cathedral Square.
Thomas and Mary Acosta, who both assist at the parish’s liturgies. Tom serves as a lector, and Mary, as a Eucharistic minister. Tom also serves as grand knight of the cathedral council of the Knights of Columbus fraternal and service organization.
Tom Acosta is a native of West Baton Rouge Parish who has been in private legal practice in Port Allen since 1986. He also serves as the town attorney for Brusly. Mary Acosta is a native of Baton Rouge and her delicious pies and cakes are a coveted treat at many parish functions.
Slated to receive the “Cathedral Community Award” are Charles and Nancy Valluzzo, whose community involvement and philanthropy help make Baton Rouge a more vibrant community.
For more than 55 years, the Valluzzos have owned and operated dozens of McDonald’s franchises throughout the area. The May 4 event begins with Mass at 4:00 p.m. in the historic cathedral church, followed by a pre-dinner social featuring wine and appetizers in the adjacent parish hall.
The dinner and recognition of honorees will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. Both events are open to the public. Dinner reservations are required before the Wednesday, May 1 deadline.
For more information contact the Cathedral Parish Offi ce at 225-387-5928.
