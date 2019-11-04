Dow Chemical said there was little effect beyond the loud boom that was heard through several parishes when a tank at one of its processing units ruptured Sunday morning.
No injuries were reported and no outside emergency responders were summoned to the huge plant that straddles the West Baton Rouge/Iberville parish line.
“Other than the loud boom that was heard for miles, there seems to have been no impact,” said Deano Moran, director of the parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
“Dow did a great job of keeping us informed of what had happened,” he said. “Dow officials said they began monitoring the air in and outside the plant after the incident and later reported there was no contamination.”
The noise was heard as far away as Grosse Tete and White Castle, said Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director-in-training Clint Moore.
Other than the noise, there was no damage reported outside the area of the ruptured tank, he said.
“When their crews got on site they started monitoring the area but found no signs of contamination either on the plant’s property or next to it,” Moore said.
“Dow Chemical is in contact with West Baton Rouge Parish officials and if there are any changes, we will be issuing further statements,” Summers said.
Officials with Dow said crews had the tank stabilized soon after the rupture and the cause was still being investigated Sunday evening.
Dow reported to the Louisiana Department of Environment Quality that the maximum amount of ethylene oxide that could possibly have gotten out of the tank, less than 30 pounds,
