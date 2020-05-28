Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The cause of MIS-C is unknown but many children with this condition had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. In Louisiana, 13 cases and one death of a young person have been reported. To respect the privacy of the young person and their family, the Department of Health will not share additional information about the death at this time.
The CDC defines a case as MIS-C when:
- The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND
- No other plausible diagnoses; AND
- Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.
Among the 13 cases in Louisiana:
- The age range is 0-19 years old.
- The median age is 11 years old.
- 6 of the patients are female and 7 are male.
- 4 are currently hospitalized and 8 have been discharged.
- In terms of race, 7 are African American, 3 are white and 3 fit in the other category.
- In terms of ethnicity, 2 are Hispanic and 11 are non-Hispanic.
The Louisiana Department of Health will update information on MIS-C each Monday on its coronavirus webpage.
