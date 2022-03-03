Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard (right), pins the Meritorious Service Medal on Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Dares (left) at an official change of responsibility at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 23, 2022. Dares relinquished the role of the state command chief warrant officer to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robin Williams after serving in that role for eight years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)