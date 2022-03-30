The U.S. economy has had an uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. By some metrics, the economy has bounced back and is growing rapidly: GDP in the last quarter of 2021 grew by 7.0%, the unemployment rate dropped to around 4%, and wages are increasing sharply. But the economy is continuing to struggle in other ways: inflation is at historic highs, supply chain challenges persist, and labor force participation remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Homeownership is another example of the pandemic economy’s mixed effects. The value of homes has never been higher, with buyers in markets nationwide competing fiercely for real estate and driving prices up. But many current homeowners who aren’t looking to sell are struggling, as economic hardships during the pandemic have made it difficult to keep up with mortgage payments. And with the Omicron surge this past winter bringing even more disruption to jobs and businesses, the months ahead could continue to be challenging for many homeowners.
The share of U.S. mortgage holders who reported being behind on mortgage payments during the pandemic reached a peak of nearly 12% in December of 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. At that time, the U.S. was also enduring another wave of COVID-19 that brought economic disruption to jobs and businesses. Since then, with vaccines allowing people to work more safely and minimizing further disruption to businesses’ operations, the percentage of mortgage holders behind on payments has declined to around 7%—an improved figure, but one that still represents more than 6 million American households.
Further, certain segments of the population have had a harder time keeping up with payments over the last two years than others. One of the clearest differences is income level. Low income professions and workers have been more disproportionately affected by pandemic-related disruptions, and with less financial cushion, low income households struggle more with unexpected economic challenges. As a result, 16.8% of mortgage holders making less than $25,000 annually report being behind on payments, compared to just 2.2% of those making $150,000 or more.
Age is another factor where differences appear. Older mortgage holders may have built up more equity in their homes and have retirement savings and guaranteed income from Social Security to help cover expenses. Just 4.4% of mortgage holders aged 65 and over are behind on payments, a much lower figure than that of their younger and middle-aged counterparts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.