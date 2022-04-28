Louisiana Medicaid is hiring analysts to provide eligibility assistance to members and applicants as well as important policy and procedure information. The positions are located in offices across the state including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Opelousas, Shreveport and Thibodaux.
Visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana and search “Medicaid analyst” for more information or to apply.
Those interested can also learn more by attending any of the following in-person job fairs or recruiting events here.
This initiative is part of the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Fiscal Year 2022 Business Plan, Together: Building a Stronger LDH and a Healthier Louisiana.
About the Louisiana
Department of Health
The Louisiana Department of Health strives to protect and promote health statewide and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all state residents. The Louisiana Department of Health includes the Office of Public Health, Office of Aging & Adult Services, Office of Behavioral Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, and Healthy Louisiana (Medicaid). To learn more, visit www.ldh.la.gov or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or our blog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.