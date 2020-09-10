Louisiana will move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in a Thursday morning news conference.
The new order will replace the Phase 2 order, which expires Friday. In Phase 3, the statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.
Details of the Phase 3 reopening were not made available during the news conference. According to the White House, states with "no evidence of a rebound" may enter Phase 3, which involves the following measures:
-Vulnerable persons can resume public interactions with physical distancing so as to minimize exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.
-"Low risk" individuals should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
-Most employers may resume unrestricted staffing of worksites.
-Visitors to senior care facilities and hospitals may resume, though those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene.
-Large venues such as sit-down dining restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, and places of worship can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
-Gyms can remain open as long as they adhere to standard sanitation protocols.
-Bars may operate with increased standing room occupancy, where applicable.
