LED FastStart, the State of Louisiana economic incentive program that provides sophisticated workforce development support for eligible new and expanding businesses, has been honored as the best customized training program in America for a record 13th consecutive year.
Louisiana’s workforce program recognition will be among the highlights of the 2022 Annual Rankings Report in the July/August issue of the economic development trade publication Business Facilities, scheduled for release this week. The magazine has been a leading news and information source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years, and has ranked states’ effectiveness in a wide range of economic categories annually since 2004. No state has dominated a category longer than Louisiana’s 13-year run at the top of the workforce training rankings.
“This award recognizes what companies such as Boeing, ExxonMobil, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Venture Global and countless others have also recognized: LED FastStart’s bold and visionary programs give companies that invest in Louisiana a competitive edge,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “A state’s ability to build and sustain a pipeline of skilled workers is a critical factor in a business’s decision of where to build or whether to expand. There is a direct connection between Louisiana’s economic growth and LED FastStart’s recruitment and training expertise and talent-sustaining education partnerships.”
The ranking elevated FastStart’s integrated “Recruit, Train, Sustain” approach above counterpart programs in larger states – including Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee – on the strength of four powerful differentiators: Customized micro-training with virtual reality and artificial intelligence capability across a range of industries; a next-generation job seeker platform, LED FastStart Recruiting, that expands access and increases talent pool diversity; a growing portfolio of secondary and higher education partnerships; and development of a state-of-the-art technology center next to the State Capitol.
