The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are hosting a regional series of tele-town halls called “COVID-19: Preparing for the Next Phase.”
The Greater Baton Rouge Area tele-town hall will be held tomorrow, May 7 at 11 a.m.
Register here: https://bit.ly/2VT2zbh
Each event will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity. Local panelists will include each region’s medical director, faith-based leaders, community advocates, and local elected officials.
The goal of these informational sessions is to educate the community about COVID-19 response measures, discuss the phased re-opening approach, share information about available resources, and address community concerns. The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African-American community who has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.