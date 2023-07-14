A recent study with data pulled from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows Louisiana ranks fourth for most fatal accidents where distracted drivers are involved.
The three most common distraction categories from the NHTSA’s data set include mobile phone use, distractions by people in the vehicle and distractions by people, events or things outside of the vehicle.
Louisiana had 887 fatal crashes from the 2021 data which was analyzed for this study. Of the total, 173 crashes involved distractions. Data shows 19.5 percent of all fatal crashes in Louisiana being due to distractions on the road; that percentage is more than double the national rate for this category.
Spokesperson for the Heninger Garrison Davis Law Firm, Tzena Gauldin, spoke about the study the law practice analyzed recently, “Using your cell phone, or reaching for other devices brought into your vehicle, are both completely avoidable diversions of your attention, yet ranked as some of the most common factors influencing fatal incidents.”
Louisiana ranks safer than New Mexico, Hawaii and Kansas on the national list ranked by percentage of fatal crashes. However, the sum of all three of those states’ fatal crashes is 902, while the number in Louisiana alone is 887.
When considering the number of fatal accidents in the distracted driver category alone, Louisiana ranks fifth for most fatal accidents nationwide despite being the 25 largest state in total population per 2021 U.S. Census estimates.
According to the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, West Baton Rouge had 13 transportation related fatalities in the year 2021. The following year, the number of fatalities dropped to eight casualties. In 2023, West Baton Rouge had two fatalities in relation to vehicles.
The same source shows total crashes in 2023 involving distracted driving at 41 as of July 10. The number of crashes in 2022 amount to 242, with five of the total eight fatalities being due to some distraction. To compare with the national data set above, calculated with 2021 data, West Baton Rouge had 304 total crashes due to distracted driving and 12 of all 13 fatal crashes were due to a distraction.
