Ideally, children need worry-free access to the necessities: food, shelter, healthcare, and education. Under the care of their parents, all these needs should be met, including emotional needs.
However, there is a hindrance to some families who can’t provide all these requirements for their children: money.
According to WalletHub, a site for free credit score reports, “In the U.S., nearly one in seven children live in poverty, and according to the Children’s Defense Fund, a child is abused or neglected every 48 seconds. In addition, one year of all confirmed cases of child maltreatment leads to $124 billion in costs over those children’s lifetimes.”
Louisiana is no stranger to child mistreatment. Below is where Louisiana falls with the welfare of children compared to other states:
• 2nd in % of Children in Households with Below-Poverty Income
• 1st in Child Food-Insecurity Rate
• 3rd in Infant Mortality Rate
• 3rd in % of Children in Single-Parent Families
• 4th in % of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated
One of the questions on WalletHub’s site asks:
In evaluating the best and worst states for underprivileged children, what are the top 5 indicators?
“I would look for: the percent of children living below the poverty line, rates of economic mobility from the work of Raj Chetty, median income in a state, availability of welfare support for the poor, and high school graduation rates,” states Ezra Rosser, J.D. – Professor; Associate Dean, American University Washington College of Law.
Further information about other states and their rankings can be found at: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-underprivileged-children/5403.
