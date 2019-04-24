Louisiana’s First Lady Donna Edwards visited Brusly on Tuesday, April 23. She toured Brusly High School and sat in an Educator's Rising class.
“I am so proud of Brusly High School for incorporating the Educators Rising Class into their school and for Kimberly Eckert for being selected as the 2018 Teacher of the Year," Edwards said. "Keep up the amazing work! Teaching is the profession that teaches all the other professions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.