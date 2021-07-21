BATON ROUGE – Preliminary data for June 2021 released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows promising signs that Louisianians are getting back to work. Louisiana gained 6,700 jobs in total nonfarm employment from the May 2021 estimate of 1,832,200. The state has also gained 68,800 jobs since June 2020 for a total of 1,838,900, up from 1,770,100.
Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted total private sector employment showed strong gains both over the month and over the year. The June 2021 estimate of 1,529,000 shows an increase of 8,700 jobs from the May 2021 revised figure of 1,520,300. The series has added 67,300 jobs from the June 2020 figure of 1,461,700.
Since June 2020, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 153,610 from 1,772,157 to 1,925,767 in June 2021. When compared to May 2021, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 2,408.
Since June 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 39,533 from 182,860 to 143,327 in June 2021. When compared to May 2021, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 3,370.
The June 2021 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.9 percent shows a decline both over the month and over the year. The rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from the revised May 2021 rate of 7.1 percent, and 2.5 percentage points from the June 2020 rate of 9.4 percent.
“There are thousands of opportunities out there for people looking for work, and we know businesses are hiring,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) Secretary Ava Cates. “We’ve made a lot of progress in getting Louisianians back to work, and we’re not about to slow down our efforts.”
As Louisiana’s economy continues to show signs of improvement, LWC is connecting employers and future employers with a statewide job fair on August 4 as part of the newly launched “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign. Job seekers can click here to find their nearest location. There are also over 50,000 of jobs listed on the HiRE site, which allows individuals to file for unemployment benefits and search for available jobs in their area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.