BATON ROUGE – As the Omicron virus variant continues to spread, Louisiana health officials are reporting increases in COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana joins health officials in reminding Louisianians that the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is for everyone age 5 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine and for everyone age 16 and older to get a booster.
“We are seeing more COVID-19 cases than we have in recent weeks, and now we’re heading into the winter months, which are the peak season for respiratory illnesses to spread as people gather for the holidays and spend more time indoors because of colder weather,” said Blue Cross Medical Director Dr. Jeremy Wigginton. “That’s why it is extremely important that you protect yourself and your family by getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster if you have not already.”
While it appears that Omicron spreads more easily than earlier COVID-19 variants, the vaccines are proving highly effective against severe illness, Dr. Wigginton said. “As we saw in the fourth surge of COVID-19, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, people who were vaccinated had very strong protection against being hospitalized or dying from the virus. So far, it looks like this is the case with the Omicron variant, too,” he said. “And with boosters now recommended for everyone 16 and older, you can strengthen the protection you got from the original vaccine heading into the winter months.”
Blue Cross covers COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at $0 out of pocket for eligible members of individual and employer health plans. Eligible members of Medicare and Medicaid plans or uninsured patients also can get a COVID-19 booster or vaccine at no cost. This no-cost coverage is required by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. If you have questions about vaccine coverage on your health plan, contact Customer Service at the number on your member ID card.
