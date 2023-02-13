An East Baton Rouge court jury under Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. found Oscar Lozada guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice Friday, Feb 10.
Sylviane Lozada, who was a teacher at Brusly High and mother, went missing in 2011. Her body was never recovered.
Jury deliberation began at 3 p.m. and the verdict was announced over 90 minuutes later according to EBR clerk of courts office.
Sentencing for Oscar Lozada is scheduled for April 3 at 9 A.M.
