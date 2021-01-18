Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will provide PBS NewsHour coverage of an inauguration like no other. Coverage begins Wednesday, January 20, at 9:30 a.m. with the swearing-in ceremony of the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and the 49th Vice President of the United States, Kamala D. Harris.
A planned virtual inaugural parade follows the swearing-in.
Coverage continues at 7 p.m. with Celebrating America: PBS NewsHour Presents. This is the Presidential Inaugural Committee's program, which culminates the inauguration events and will include live remarks from President Biden and Vice President Harris and some special performances from a variety of guests.
Watch the inauguration on LPB HD or online at lpb.org or with the LPB App. PBS NewsHour inauguration coverage will also be live on LPB social platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.