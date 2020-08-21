Four COVID-19 testing PODs will be open on LSU’s main campus for students, faculty and staff this fall semester. Baton Rouge-based company Relief Telemed will provide testing seven days a week on campus from Aug. 24 to Oct. 23. Trained medical personnel will administer nasal swab tests. Test results will be available within 24 hours. Health insurance is required; however, testing will be available to all students regardless of their ability to pay.
Two types of COVID-19 tests will be offered. A rapid antigen test and PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test will detect the presence of the coronavirus’s genetic material. The expanded access to COVID-19 testing is one component of LSU’s overarching effort to monitor COVID-19 on-campus. For more information, visit http://lsu.edu/roadmap. Starting Monday, Aug. 24, individuals can schedule a test through the Relief Telemed app, available from the App Store.
LSU is contracting with Relief Telemed to provide services, including coordinating and facilitating onsite COVID-19 testing of employees and students. LSU and Relief Telemed will be coordinating results and physician recommendations to identify trends and rapidly respond to maintain the safest environment for students, faculty and staff.
“Our shared goal is to keep our Tiger family healthy so they can continue to learn and thrive in a safe environment,” said Vishal Vasanji, co-founder and CEO of Relief Telemed.
When combined with other testing on campus, LSU will have the ability to conduct 5,000 COVID-19 tests a day.
The four LSU COVID-19 Testing Center locations and hours of operation are:
Pod I - Nicholson Drive next to the LSU Foundation Building near Matherne’s at Nicholson Gateway
Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Extended hours)
Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Pod II - South Stadium Drive in front of the Agriculture Metal Building. This is across from Tureaud Hall and the LSU Dairy Store beside the food trucks
Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Pod III - South Campus Drive behind Annie Boyd Hall and across from Laville Residence Halls and the French House
Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Pod IV - Dalrymple Drive adjacent to the Pentagon Residence Halls between Jackson Hall and the Greek Theatre
Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
