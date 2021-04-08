Authorities are searching for an LSU freshman who was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday, April 6, according to LSU.
Kori Gauthier’s vehicle was found on the eastbound side of I-10 on the Mississippi River Bridge where it appears it had been abandoned.
LSU issued a statement about Gauthier’s disappearance on Thursday, April 8.
Anyone with information related to her whereabouts should call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.
