School of Mass Communication’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs is collaborating with Nexstar Media Group, home to Baton Rouge’s WVLA NBC 33 and WGMB Fox 44, to host Louisiana’s first 2019 gubernatorial debate. Incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican challengers Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone have confirmed their participation in the debate, which will take place in LSU’s Student Union Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is required no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Reserve a seat here.
WVLA anchor Fred Childers, a veteran political reporter, will moderate the debate alongside veteran anchors Chad Sabadie and Jackie Jovic. Sabadie is also an adjunct professor at LSU’s Manship School. Students from LSU’s Manship School will present questions on education, the economy, the state’s infrastructure and more with veteran journalists Childers, Sabadie and Jovic, who will also serve as panelists.
“Louisiana is the only Republican state with a Democratic incumbent running for re-election this cycle, so the eyes of politicos around the nation will be focused on Louisiana as a barometer for the 2020 presidential election,” Jenée Slocum, director of the Reilly Center, said.
“We are proud to partner with LSU’s Manship School and Reilly Center on Louisiana’s first gubernatorial debate this cycle. Nexstar is committed to delivering exceptional service to the local communities where we operate, including the great city Baton Rouge, and this event serves that mission by offering citizens across the state a focused look at the topics they care about most,” said Joe Spadea, WVLA/WGMB news director.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. No campaign signs or large printed materials will be allowed inside the Student Union Theatre.
For security purposes, all guests must register with their legal name and present their ticket along with a valid photo ID.
Parking is available at the Union Square Garage, which can be accessed on East Campus Drive. LSU Ambassadors will be on site to direct guests to the appropriate entrance to the Student Union Theatre.
For more information, contact smalin@lsu.edu.
