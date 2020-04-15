Lt. Gov.Billy Nungesser will appear on the Dream Teachers Facebook Webcast today, April 15 at 3 p.m. to honor 2018 and 2020 Teachers of the Year Kimberly Eckert and Chris Dier for their national and international nominations.
Together with host David St. Romain, they will discuss how teachers have transitioned into distance learning and the resources offered to students, parents and teachers through the Office of Cultural Development.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and Gov. John Bel Edwards' closure of schools through April, Dream Teachers has doubled down on an awareness campaign showcasing how innovative teachers have become utilizing technology throughout this crisis.
The current La. Teacher of the Year, Chris Dier, has also been nominated for the 2020 National Teacher of the Year Award.
Dier received national media attention for his “Open Letter To High School Seniors”, which was published in the Washington Post on March 17, 2020. He was also featured on NBC’s, “Today Show” on March 31st. Chris will also have a feature on an upcoming NPR broadcast Saturday, April 18.
Kimberly Eckert, the 2018 La. Teacher of the Year recipient, has been named one of 50 international finalists for the $1 million Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, which recognizes a teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the teaching community.
Since being named Louisiana’s top teacher, Eckert has served as State Coordinator of the Educator’s Rising program, which bolsters high school students considering a career in teaching.
Dream Teachers is a statewide nonprofit committed to honoring the accomplishments of Louisiana teachers since 2007. Every year, in partnership with the Department of Education, the organization presents the Teacher of the Year award at the annual Dream Teachers gala in Baton Rouge.
(0) comments
