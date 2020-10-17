Out-of-school field trips were cancelled for the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop Lukeville Elementary from providing a unique experience for students.
Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter pilot Cpl. Scotty Canezaro landed the department's helicopter on the Lukeville campus Friday, Oct. 16. Cpl. Canezaro told students how BRPD uses the helicopter to apprehend suspects and locate missing people and provided a brief lesson on how helicopters work.
Students asked several questions then toured the aircraft - social distancing style.
